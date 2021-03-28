“The most important player in Juventus” Pundit highlights the cost of missing star man

Former Serie A star turned pundit, Daniele Adani, has reacted to calls for Paulo Dybala to be sold by Juventus this summer if he doesn’t sign a new contract.

The Argentinean has been a key player at the Allianz Stadium since he moved there in 2015.

His current contract will expire at the end of next season and Juve has to sell him if they cannot offer him a new deal.

Players usually play their way into new deals when it is almost due but Dybala’s performances this season have been affected by persistent injury problems.

In his continuous absence, Juventus has struggled to maintain a good level of performance in different competitions and Adani says it shows his importance to the team.

He claimed that the Argentinean guarantees around 20 goals per season at Juventus and his inability to do that in this campaign has exposed the reliance on him.

He said on Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato: “The season speaks: Dybala is the most important player in Juventus, he is the one who binds the departments.

“He has been at Juventus for five and a half years: he has an average of 20 goals per championship playing as number 10 but also running as number 8. He has been able to carry the weight of the number on his shoulders, has been able to accept criticism and has always dragged on.

“He was the symbol of the new Juve, who for years tried to do well in the Champions League. He also made the Champions League final, Dybala. His absence has given value to his presence”.