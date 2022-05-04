The most interesting facts about Juve’s new sensation Fabio Miretti

After impressing on his full senior debut last Sunday, Fabio Miretti has become the new toast of the town at Juventus.

The 18-year-old took advantage of an injury crisis within Max Allegri’s squad to earn a starting place against Venezia and deliver a fine performance in the middle of the park.

IlBianconero revealed some interesting facts regarding Miretti who has been earning comparisons with several other football stars from the past and present.

Even though his parents Livio and Silvia often support Fabio from the stands, they happened to be in the Netherlands last Sunday. So after long negotiations, they managed to convince one of the local pub owners to open his doors at an unusual hour in order to catch a glimpse of their son on his full debut.

Miretti is known by the unusual nickname of “Cico”. That’s because there were several other players named “Fabio” on the pitch, and he happened to be wearing an Atletico Madrid jersey with Kiko’s name on the back.

When he made his debut for Juventus last year, Miretti took his family to dinner. But his parents repaid him with an even bigger gift: A Mercedes. But because he was still underage at the time, he had to wait for another six months to drive it.

The teenager has picked a renowned agent in Giovanni Branchini, who has become very close to the Miretti family.

During a training session few years ago, Miretti struggled with his crossing and couldn’t find Cristiano Ronaldo. Therefore, Andrea Barzagli stepped in to console him and started crossing in his stead.

So if crossing was his weak point at the time, the midfielder has made a sensational improvement ever since, as he was actually Allegri’s designated corner and freekick taker last Sunday, and his deliveries culminated in two goals.