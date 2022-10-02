The most interesting numbers ahead of Juventus-Bologna, including Bonucci’s record

While Juventus have the upper hand in terms of historical stats against any other Italian foe, their advantage over Bologna appears to be even more comprehensive.

Ahead of Sunday’s encounter between the two clubs, the Bianconeri’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts.

The two sides have shared the same pitch in Serie A on 150 occasions, with the Old Lady has emerged victorious on 78 occasions. Moreover, the Rossoblu have lost and drawn matches against Juventus more than other league opponent.

On another note, Juve are undefeated against the Emilians in their last 20 outings, registering 16 wins and four draws. This happens to be the club’s longest active undefeated streak against a current Serie A side.

At the Allianz Stadium, the Bianconeri have won eight of their last nine meetings against Bologna.

Furthermore, no side this has conceded less goals than Juventus in the second half (only two). On the other hand, only Inter and Monza have conceded more goals than Bologna (7) after the halftime break.

In 2022, the Rossoblu have only won a single away fixture from their 13 attempts, sharing this negative record with Sampdoria.

Finally, Leonardo Bonucci should make his return to the starting formation after missing out on the last one. This will be the captain’s 482 appearance for Juventus, equaling Roberto Bettega in the sixth place on the all-time list.