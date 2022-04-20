The most interesting numbers ahead of Juventus-Fiorentina second leg clash

On Wednesday night, Juventus and Fiorentina will battle it out in the second leg of the Coppa Italia Semi Finals, as the two rivals try to book a meeting against Inter in the grand finale.

The Bianconeri won the first leg away from home thanks to Lorenzo Venuti’s own goal, but it will all be decided in tonight’s clash.

The official Juventus website provided us with some of the most interesting numbers and facts ahead of the decisive encounter.

The source explains how the Bianconeri are the side that has participated the most in Coppa Italia Semi Finals (33 appearances). They managed to reach the final on 20 occasions.

The Old Lady has emerged victorious in the last 12 out of 16 meetings against Fiorentina, including this season’s two previous encounters (both ended 1-0). The Turin-based club maintained a clean sheet on seven out of the last 10 matches against the Viola.

Juventus and Fiorentina played one another in Turin on 5 previous occasions in the Coppa Italia. Each side won twice, while with one contest ending in a draw. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri managed to secure qualification at the expense of their rivals on the last three occasions.

In this edition, the two sides have attempted more shots than any other team (53 for each), but Max Allegri’s men hit the target more often (26 to 21).