The most interesting numbers ahead of Juventus-Villarreal

We’re only a few hours away from the decisive second leg encounter between Juventus and Villarreal in the Champions League round of 16.

The club’s official website has provided us with some of the most interesting numbers and facts ahead of the major clash.

The Bianconeri have won 10 of their last 17 two-legged battles against Spanish opposition. The last one was in fact the double header against Atletico Madrid in 2019, when Cristiano Ronaldo’s second leg hattrick sealed a memorable comeback.

The Old Lady only lost two of her last 10 matches against Spanish clubs both home and away. When it comes to home fixtures alone, Juventus have only lost two from the last 14, while winning eight.

The source adds that Juventus managed to win 12 of the 15 double headers in which the first leg ended in an away draw.

Moreover, Juan Cuadrado will be making his 50th Champions League appearance for Juventus. Since his arrival to the club in 2015, the Colombian has delivered more assists (11) than any other player at the club during his time.

The Bianconeri will have experience on their side, as they’re playing in the Champions League round of 16 for the 17th time. On the other hand, Villarreal are only featuring in this stage for third time in their history.

However, the Spaniards are undefeated in this round, having beaten Rangers in 2006 and Panathinaikos in 2009.