The most interesting numbers leading to Juventus-Udinese

Today, Juventus will be eager to honor the memory of their late captain Gianluca Vialli with a victory when they host Udinese at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri’s official website has provided us with the most interesting numbers ahead of Saturday’s meeting.

Juventus have won their last four matches at home without conceding a goal, and will be looking to make it five on the trot for the first time since March 2018. Moreover, a victory would extend our domestic winning run to eight, which would a first since December 2018.

As for Udinese, they have a decent record this season against Top five clubs, collecting a win and two draws, while their only defeat came on the opening matchday against Milan.

However, the Zebrette have lost the plot recently. and haven’t won a match in their last eight outings (six draws and two defeats).

Thanks to Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik, Juventus have already scored three direct freekicks this season, equaling the number registered in the four previous campaigns combined.

Compared to last season, Juventus have registered seven extra points at this stage of the campaign. Only Salernitana and Udinese (+9) have made a larger improvement.

Juventus (3) and Udinese (5) are the two Serie A clubs that have conceded the least amount of goals in the second half. Neither side conceded in the last 15 minutes.

Finally, Max Allegri’s men should beware their opponents’ die-hard attitude, as Udinese is the side that has collected the biggest amount of points (16) after trailing in the score amongst all other clubs in Europe’s top 10 leagues.