The most interesting observations from Juve’s draw with Barcelona

July 27, 2022 - 3:00 pm

In their second test of the US tour, Juventus met Barcelona in Dallas in a exciting friendly encounter between two European giants who are looking to restore their status amongst the elite.

Ousmane Dembelé was the ultimate star of the show, putting the Bianconeri’s defense to the torch on two occasions, scoring fabulous goals from solo efforts.

But luckily for the Old Lady, Moise Kean managed to put the Italians back on level terms twice, ending the match in a 2-2 draw.

IlBianconero picked up three of the most interesting observations from the thrilling draw between Juventus and Barcelona.

First of all, the absence of both Weston McKennie and Dusan Vlahovic didn’t go unnoticed. It appears that Max Allegri is unwilling to risk his two stars in a friendly encounter, allowing them to regain full fitness before thrusting them back to action.

On another note, Gleison Bremer showcased his prowess in his personal duel against Robert Lewandowski. This was the Brazilian’s full debut for the Bianconeri, and he has thus far proved that he belongs to the big stage.

Finally, Manuel Locatelli put up a solid display as a box-to-box midfielder from the left side. The source notes how the Italian becomes increasingly dangerous when given the license to go forward, as evidenced by his assist for Kean’s second goal.

4 Comments

    Reply Phoenix Juve July 27, 2022 at 3:51 pm

    You love to slam Kean but when he does well he can’t even get a headline……Go figure. Also Dennis Zacaria was much better than Locatelli.

    Reply Chedly July 27, 2022 at 4:06 pm

    Kean scored two goals thta my little daughter can score? What else did he do that is worth mentioning? Dribbled busquets once? He’s a below average player get over it.

    Reply martinn July 27, 2022 at 4:31 pm

    kean will always be a placeholder. hopefully used as a makeweight for Paredes.

    Reply HAHAHA July 27, 2022 at 5:48 pm

    Locatelli, bremer, cuadrado, kean must be starting 11.. perin better than Szczęsny… huge potential in rovella and zakaria
    Kean and Dembele are both man of match. Kean is lone striker, heavily marked but still managed 2 goals show great speed, physic, and positioning and he is young

