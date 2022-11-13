The most interesting stats leading to Juventus-Lazio: Clash of super defenses

This evening, Juventus and Lazio will close the curtain on 15th round of Serie A, clashing heads in the final league fixture of 2022.

The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts leading to the encounter at the Allianz Stadium.

In their last 35 outings against the Eagles, the Bianconeri emerged victorious on 25 occasions, while registering eight draws and only two defeats – dating back to October 2017 (under Massimiliano Allegri) and December 2019 (against current Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri).

Since the stalemate between Antonio Conte and Vladimir Petkovic in November 2012, the Old Lady has always managed to find the back of the net against the Biancocelesti, scoring 37 goals in their last 19 matchups.

This will be an interesting battle between two of the finest defenses in Europe (at least according to stats). Juventus have registered five straight clean sheets in their last outings, while Lazio haven’t conceded in their last four away fixtures.

Both sides have collected nine clean sheets in Serie A thus far, only behind Barcelona (11) in Europe’s Top five leagues.

Moreover, the Catalans are also leading the charts in terms of the least number of goals conceded in the big leagues with just five, while Juventus (7) and Lazio (8) complete the podium.

Finally, Leonardo Bonucci has played against the capital side more than any other club. In his 25 outings versus Lazio, he scored three goals (including a spot-kick brace last season), marking them as his favorite target.