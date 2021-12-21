The most interesting stats ahead of Juventus-Cagliari: Bonucci 300?

On Tuesday night, Juventus will wrap up their 2021 schedule with an encounter against the struggling Cagliari.

The Bianconeri have a large historical advantage on their Sardinian foes who are also struggling in the relegation zone since the start of the campaign.

The club’s official website provided us with some of the most interesting stats and facts ahead of the match.

The Old Lady won 42 out of the 80 fixtures played against the Isolani. 26 matches ended in a draw, while the Rossoblu emerged victorious on 12 occasions.

Despite Juve’s far from impressive spot in the table, the team has conceded the fewest number of goals among Serie A clubs since the beginning of November. That’s two goals (signed by Duvan Zapata and Mattia Aramu).

Moreover, the Bianconeri have collected five out of seven possible clean sheets during that period,

For Leonardo Bonucci, this will be a special occasion. A victory on Tuesday would mark his 300th win with Juventus in all competitions.

As for Juan Cuadrado, he has already equaled his best personal tally in one season by scoring his 4th goal in Serie A. He also equaled his combined tally from the past two campaigns.

The Colombian enjoys particular success against Cagliari, having already scored four goals against them in the past.

This makes the Sardinians his favorite target, right behind Inter (he scored 5 goals against them).