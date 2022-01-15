The most interesting stats ahead of Juventus vs Udinese, including Dybala’s streak

On Saturday night, Juventus will host an opponent that has often failed to cause them trouble.

Perhaps the season opener (which ended 2-2) painted a different picture, but the Old Lady always had the upper hand over the Zebrette as the stats reveal.

According to the Bianconeri’s official website, Juventus won 64 wins from the 95 meetings between the two sides, while 18 matches ended in draws and the Friulians won 13.

This practically means that Juventus are the bogeyman for Udinese, as their track record is against the Turin-based club, with a 67% losing rate and 200 goals conceded.

As for Paulo Dybala, Udinese is actually his favorite opponent, having scored nine goals in 16 matches against them. During the last meeting, the Argentine grabbed a goal and provided an assist for Juan Cuadrado.

Moreover, Alex Sandro and Rodrigo Bentnacur both scored their first goals for Juventus against Udinese. On the other hand, Matthijs de Ligt’s lone strike from the outside of the box also came against the Zebrette.

Since the turn of the new millennium, Juve have collected more clean sheets against Udinese than any other club (21).

The last time the two sides draw in Turin dates back to 1990. Since then, Juventus have won 22 of the 27 fixtures against Udinese, including each of the last five at home.

Finally, Max Allegri will be leading Juventus for the 300th time. Only two managers have made appearances for the club throughout its history.

Of course we’re talking about the legendary Giovanni Trapattoni and Marcello Lippi. However, Max boasts a better winning percentage than both men.