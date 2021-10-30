The most interesting stats and fact ahead of Verona-Juventus

As Juventus prepare to take on Hellas Verona at the Bentegodi Stadium, we all know that Max Allegri’s men need some encouragement. Following the last-gasp loss against Sassuolo, the Bianconeri’s morale took a major blow.

Luckily for the Old Lady, the club can always find some inspiration from the past. The club’s official website revealed some interesting stats ahead of Saturday’s significant encounter.

Juventus have managed to find the back of the net against Verona in the last 16 meetings between the two clubs. Moreover, the Bianconeri are the side to score the most Serie A goals in the Gialloblu’s net (103).

Paulo Dybala has been the club’s main protagonist in the last matches against Hellas. The Argentine scored five goals in nine league meetings against Verona, while also signing three of the last six Juventus goals scored at the Bentegodi.

In seven contests against Verona, Max Allegri managed to win four, including his last two.

Juve FC say

It might be impossible to find a Serie A side that has the upper hand on Juventus in terms of direct meetings.

However, the recent two seasons have witnessed a different reality, with the Bianconeri struggling against some the midtable clubs that they used to brush aside not so long ago.

So while the numbers are encouraging – as you’d expect them to be – Juventus need their current crop to put their mind into winning matches more than anything else.