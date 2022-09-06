The most interesting stats and facts ahead of PSG-Juventus

On Tuesday night, Juventus will launch their Champions League campaign by taking on one of the most terrifying attacking trios ever assembled. Leo Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and the rest of their PSG teammates will host the Bianconeri at le Parc des Princes.

The Old Lady’s official website provided us with some of the most interesting facts and numbers ahead of the first competitive clash between the two sides in the last 25 years.

The last official encounter between Juventus and PSG dates back to February 1997, when the Italians beat their foes 3-1 in the second of the UEFA Super Cup to clinch their last European trophy to date in an astonishing 9-2 score on aggregate.

Thus far, the Bianconeri remain unbeaten when facing the Parisians throughout their eight total meetings. Juve emerged victorious in the last six occasions.

This season, Juventus are making their 11th straight appearance in the Champions League’s group stage and their 23rd overall (since the competition’s rebranding in 1992). They have been able to progress to the knockout stages since the controversial elimination in Istanbul at the hands of Galatasaray in 2013.

In the current Juventus squad, four players have plied their trade at PSG in the past. Unfortunately for Angel Di Maria, he couldn’t make the trip to Paris, but Leandro Paredes, Adrien Rabiot and Moise Kean will take on their former teammates.