The most interesting stats and facts leading to Cremonese-Juventus

For the first time since 1996, Cremonese and Juventus will clash heads in a Serie A fixture. The Tigres will play their 250th match in Italian’s top flight when they hosted Max Allegri’s men at the Giovanni Zini Stadium on Wednesday.

The Bianconeri’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts ahead of the contest which will signal the campaign’s restart.

First of all, Juventus happens to be the team that Cremonese have played most matches against in Serie A without ever winning. The Old Lady only dropped four points in their previous 14 outings against the Lombardian club, all coming away from home.

Moreover, the Bianconeri tend to do well after a lengthy break (50 days or more). In the twelve previous occasions, Juve emerged victorious twice. The only exceptions were a defeat to Udinese in August 2015 and a draw against the same opponent in August 2021.

On another note, Juventus are currently riding a six-match winning streak in Serie A, while also maintaining six clean sheets. If they manage to return home without conceding a goal at Cremona, they would extend their run to seven clean sheets for the first time since March 2018 (they managed to reach nine at the time).

Finally, Adrien Rabiot is surely enjoying his best run since joining Juventus in 2019. The Frenchman has contributed in five goals (scoring three and assisting two) in his five last outings. Ironically, he had delivered in the same amount in his previous 42 appearances in Serie A.