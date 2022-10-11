The most interesting stats and facts leading to Maccabi-Juventus

On Tuesday, Maccabi Haifa host Juventus in the fourth Matchday of the Champions League group stage. As usual, the Bianconeri’s official website has provided us with the most interesting numbers prior to the encounter.

Following last week’s 3-1 victory in Turin, the Old Lady has now emerged victorious in its three outings against the Israeli club. The first two ensued during the 2009/10 Champions League campaign.

Today, Max Allegri’s men will try to make it four wins on the trot against the same opponent. If they succeed, then it would the the club’s fourth following the streaks against Ajax (four games – November 2004), Dynamo Kiev (five games – December 2020) and Malmo (four games – December 2021).

Moreover, Maccabi’s last Champions League group stage win dates back to October 2002. Interestingly, it was 3-0 hammering of Manchester United. Since then, they have conceded four straight defeats at home, while failing to score on three occasions.

Dolev Haziza is the player to watch in Haifa’s ranks. He has contributed with a goal and four assists in his team’s four Champions League home outings in the current edition (including the qualifying rounds).

As for Juventus, the key man could be Angel Di Maria, who he is currently leading the assists charts after the the first three matchdays. The Argentine’s three assists all come at the expense of Maccabi.