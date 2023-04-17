The most interesting stats and facts registered in Sassuolo-Juventus

Following Sunday’s defeat at the hands of Sassuolo, the official Juventus website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered in the aftermath.

The Old Lady has now lost two Serie A matches in a row for the first time since October 2021. Ironically, the Neroverdi were also a part of the equation last time around, alongside Hellas Verona.

Juventus have lost six away fixtures in Serie A thus far this season. In the three points per win era, they have only registered worse figures in 2009/10 (nine) and in 1998/99 (seven).

On a more positive note, only Verona (9) and Torino (6) have fielded more starters who were born after 2001 than Juventus (5) this season. Tommaso Barbieri has been added to the list that already features Nicolò Fagioli, Fabio Miretti, Matias Soulé and Enzo Barrenechea.

Gregoire Defrel scored the solitary goal of the evening, and thus becomes the fourth French player to reach the 50-goal milestone in Serie A after Juventus legends David Trezeguet (123) and Michel Platini (68), in addition to former Chievo and Udinese striker Cyril Théréau (66).

Finally, Sassuolo have been on sensational form in the second half of the season. Only Napoli (25) and Lazio (24) have collected more points than the Neroverdi (23) in the last 11 rounds.