Juventus started their Serie A campaign on the right foot, seeing off Udinese with three unanswered goals away from home.

The club’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats registered in Friuli on Sunday night.

The Bianconeri have now won seven of their last eight opening-day fixtures, scoring three goals or more on five occasions. Ironically, the only exception was a 2-2 draw in Udine a couple of years ago.

Max Allegri has now reached a milestone, registering his 250th victory for Juventus in all competitions. He’s only the second manager to accomplish this feat since 1929/30. The legendary Giovanni Trapattoni is leading the charts with 319 wins.

On another note, Dusan Vlahovic scored a goal and delivered an assist in the same match for the first time since February 2023 against Salernitana.

Moreover, Adrien Rabiot has now scored the most headers in Europe’s Top Five leagues since the start of last season among midfielders, nodding home on five occasions.

The Frenchman has now directly contributed with 50 goals in Top European leagues, scoring 28 and assisting 22.

Finally, Udinese have now become Federico Chiesa’s favorite target along with Milan and Bologna. The Italian has now contributed with six goals against the Zebrette: Three goals and as many assists.