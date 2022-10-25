The most interesting stats leading to Benfica-Juve: Milik the boogeyman

While the club’s Champions League campaign has been utterly dreadful, Juventus will be hoping to maintain the glimmer of hope by beating Benfica in Lisbon.

The Bianconeri’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts leading to the encounter, and they’re mostly in favor of of the Portuguese.

For instance, the Italian giants have only won once against Benfica on seven official occasions, and it dates back to March 1993 with goals from Jurgen Kohler, Dino Baggio and Fabrizio Ravanelli. Another match ended in a draw, while the Eagles emerged victorious on five occasions.

Moreover, Juventus have only won twice in their eight visits to Portugal in official European competitions, drawing two and losing on four occasions, including all three away fixtures against Benfica; The 1968 European Cup semi-final, 2-1 in the 1993 UEFA Cup and 2-1 in the Europa League in 2014.

The Lisbon-based club is enjoying its best unbeaten streak in the Champions League since 2011, having won twice and drawn thrice in their last five outings.

Nonetheless, Juventus have a deadly weapon in the form of Arkadiusz Milik who always delivers the goods against Benfica. In four appearance, the Pole scored two goals and provided two assists.

The former Marseille man broke the deadlock during the first leg in Turin, but the Bianconeri ended up squandering the lead.