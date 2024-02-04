The official Juventus website has provided us with the most intriguing stats and facts ahead of Sunday’s Derby d’Italia battle against Inter.

The Bianconeri only lost on two occasions in the last 14 Serie A fixtures against their arch-rivals

The most frequent final score in this fixture over the years is a 1-0 win in favor of the Old Lady.

Interestingly, only one of the last 12 goals scored in the Derby d’Italia was signed by an Italian player. He happens to be Nicolo Fagioli who currently serves a long-term suspension due to illegal betting.

On another note, Dusan Vlahovic will be looking to extend his positive run by finding the back of the net this evening. He would become only the second Juventus star to score in the first five league fixtures of the calendar year after Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kenan Yildiz is also chasing a piece of history. The teenager would become the youngest goal-scorer in Derby d’Italia history if he manages to put his name on the scoresheet, thus breaking Bruno Nicole’s record.

Juventus legend Omar Sivori remains the all-time top scorer in this fixture with 12 goals, followed by Inter icon Giuseppe Meazza (10 goals, including one during his brief spell at Juventus).

Among active players, Juan Cuadrado leads the charts with three strikes. Nevertheless, the former Bianconeri winger won’t cross paths with his old teammates as he’s currently out with an injury.

Inter and Juventus have the most resolute defenses in the league. The Nerazzurri collected 13 clean sheets and only conceded 10 goals. The Bianconeri are right behind with 12 clean sheets and 13 goals conceded.

Finally, keep an eye on Filip Kostic who was involved in three of Juventus’ last four goals against Inter in Serie A (one goal and two assists).