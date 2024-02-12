The official Juventus website has provided us with some of the most intriguing stats and facts leading to tonight’s league fixture against Udinese.

This will be the 100th clash between the two Bianconeri clubs. The Turin-based giants have emerged victorious on 68 previous occasions.

Moreover, the Old Lady has managed to score against the Friulian side in their last 18 meetings.

In the reverse fixture, Federico Chiesa broke the deadlock early on, leading the way for a 3-0 victory. Udinese happens to be the Italian’s favorite target since he joined Juventus.

The Euro 2020 will start in attack alongside Arek Milik who boasts a perfect record against the Zebrette. The Pole won all of his eight previous fixtures against tonight’s opponents.

The source also notes that Adrien Rabiot is the only Juventus player, aside from Dusan Vlahovic, to have at least three goals and three assists this term.

On another note, Juventus is the only club that has yet to taste defeat at home in Serie A this season. The club’s two losses were away to Sassuolo and Inter.

Furthermore, the Bianconeri are the only side in Italy’s top flight that hasn’t conceded a penalty kick since the start of the campaign.

Finally, Massimilano Allegri will equal Marcello Lippi’s number of appearances in the Juventus dugout (405 matches). The latter is currently in second place, only behind Giovanni Trapattoni (596 appearances).

This will certainly be a special occasion for Max who considers Lippi as one of his main role models.