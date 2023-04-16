The most interesting stats leading to Sassuolo-Juventus: Rabiot chasing history

On Sunday, Sassuolo and Juventus will battle it out at the Mapei Stadium. The Bianconeri’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts related to the encounter.

First of all, Juve is the Emilians’ biggest bogeyman in Serie A. Sassuolo have suffered more defeats against the Old Lady (14 out of 19) than any other club, while also conceding the biggest number of goals (47).

Max Allegri’s men have been in enjoying their time on the road recently, earning five wins from their last six away outings.

On another note, Juventus is the only Serie A club that hasn’t conceded a goal in the final 15 minutes. On the other hand, only Sampdoria (15) and Cremonese (13) have conceded more than Sassuolo (12) in the final quarter of an hour.

For his part, Adrien Rabiot is chasing an elusive record. The Frenchman now has eight goals to his name, just one short of equalling the tally for the most goals scored by a Juventus midfielder in one Serie A campaign, excluding penalties.

The current record-holders are Pavel Nedved (2002/03), Claudio Marchisio (2011/12), Sami Khedira (2017/18) and Arturo Vidal (2013/14).

Finally, Sassuolo happens to be Danilo’s favorite target. The Brazilian defender has two goals and an assist against the Neroverdi. This season, he has contributed with three goals and as many assists and is one goal involvement away from equaling his 2015/16 tally of seven (two goals and five assists).