The most jaw-dropping moments in Juventus’ history

Juventus F.C. is one of the most iconic clubs in the world and has achieved near-unrivalled dominance in football over the last decade. The Old Lady has been an indispensable part of Italy’s footballing fabric since its inception in the late 1800s.

Together with teams like AC Milan and Internazionale, Juventus catapulted the Serie A into worldwide fame. Several players, like Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, and Alessandro Del Piero, will go down as all-time footballing greats⎯never to be forgotten.

Watching Juventus over the years has been a pleasure. Aside from the ground-shaking Calciopoli match-fixing scandal in 2006, most memories associated with the club are extremely pleasant. Fans are particularly happy about their performance in the previous decade, with 9 scudetti under the Old Lady’s belt.

In fact, Juventus’ dominance hasn’t just been a hit with their own fans. Sports bettors relished placing wagers on the club winning another scudetto, which was basically a given during the 2010s.

These days things are slightly different, although with Massimiliano Allegri back at the helm Juventus looks like a good bet for the 2022-2023 scudetto. And perhaps, even the Champions League? It may be too early to tell, but make sure you’re using the best betting apps when you’re placing your wagers.

Stay with us as we explore some of the most iconic moments in Juventus’ long and fruitful history.

1897: Juventus is born

In 1897, a legend was born. Football was slowly gaining popularity in Italy, having been imported from England, and a group of Turin students decided to create their own club. They named it “Juventus” after the Latin for “youth”, blissfully ignorant of the fact that they would change Italian football forever.

Enrico Canfari took the role of the club’s first president, offering instrumental services that transformed half-baked ideas into a fully-fledged football club. Early games were played at the Piazza d’Armi and Juventus debuted in the national championship in 1900.

In those early days, the club players wore pink shirts, which explains why some of the most iconic Juventus away shirts from the last couple of decades use the same colourway.

1903: Iconic black & white kit introduced

In 1903, the pink Juventus shirts made way for another English import, this time from Notts County. This is how the iconic Bianconeri black and white strip was first introduced and it would become an essential part of the club over the next few years.

Former player Gordon Thomas Savage is the man who was responsible for bringing over the first Notts County kits. We can’t help but wonder whether he even had an inkling of how iconic the Bianconeri colours would become in later decades.

Shortly after the new kit colours arrived, Juventus won its first domestic title in 1905. Unfortunately, this was the last title for a while, as the outgoing president, Alfredo Dick, turned his attention to making city rivals Torino a footballing powerhouse.

1930−1935: Il Quinquennio d’oro

Known as the “Five Golden Years” or “Il Quinquennio d’oro”, the early 1930s brought a great deal of success to the Old Lady. The professional Serie A had its inaugural season in 1929 and was won by Internazionale.

However, the following year saw the start of a period of complete Juventus dominance. The club won the scudetto five times in a row, from 1930 to 1935, the first prolonged period of success in its history.

The team was far superior to any other Italian club during the Five Golden Years. To put things into perspective, nine Bianconeri players were in Italy’s squad for the 1934 World Cup. This was far more than any other team.

1957: John Charles and Omar Sivori arrive

Torino largely dominated the Serie A in the 1940s and post-war period, to the dismay of the Old Lady. Times were hard after the tragic plane crash that killed club president Edoardo Agnelli in 1935. The political tension surrounding Mussolini’s Fascist party meant they were also directly opposed to the club’s founding values.

A new winning cycle was on the horizon in the early 1950s, as Juventus won the 1950 and 1952 titles. However, it wasn’t until the arrival of John Charles and Omar Sivori that another imperious phase truly began.

They formed the “Il Trio Magico” alongside Giampiero Boniperti, winning three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias in their four seasons together. Sivori also won the Ballon d’Or in 1961, which was a testimony to his quality.

1976−1986: A decade of brilliance

Juventus’ next winning cycle started in 1976, courtesy of outstanding managerial talent Giovanni Trappatoni. The following period was called “Il Decennio d’Oro” and was a decade of complete and utter brilliance, with players like Dino Zoff and Michel Platini at the helm.

The Old Lady won six Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies during this time, also recording considerable international success. Trappatoni’s men won the European Cup in 1985 for the first time, a feat only repeated once, in 1996.

2006: Match fixing scandal

Unfortunately, some aspects of Juventus’ history are somewhat troublesome. The club hit rock bottom in 2006 after the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal, which found them guilty of being the main protagonists in a country-wide corruption crisis.

The Bianconeri were relegated to Serie B, with a further six-point deduction and they also had their 2004−05 scudetto stripped. Juventus was also demoted to last place in the 2005−06 season, handing Internazionale the trophy.

2007: Bouncing back from Serie B

How do you bounce back from such trauma? Fortunately, several club legends opted to stay with Juventus during the team’s stint in Serie B.

Gianluigi Buffon, Pavel Nedved, Alessandro Del Piero, and David Trezeguet stayed, ultimately helping the Old Lady bounce back from its troubles. Youth players like Sebastien Giovinco also became pivotal members of the team and the club ended as Serie B 2006-07 winners.

2011: Start of the nine scudetti

Juventus had several underperforming seasons upon their return to Serie A. This was until Antonio Conte stepped into the frame and kickstarted a dominant era. The team went unbeaten during the 2011−12 season, paving the way for what was to come.

Conte won a further two titles before Massimiliano Allegri entered the fold and won a fourth consecutive scudetto. Four more followed before he was eventually given the boot, in a period that also contained two Champions League Finals.

Juventus also won two domestic doubles on the bounce in 2015 and 2016, an unprecedented achievement in Italian football. Sarri won the last of the nine scudetti in 2020, concluding a truly remarkable spell for the Bianconeri.

2018: Cristiano Ronaldo arrives

Nowadays, blockbuster transfers are nothing new, but Juventus opening their chequebook for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 was a jaw-dropping move.

The club broke the record for the highest transfer fee for a player over 30 and the overall Italian transfer record, with a mammoth €112 million fee. Additionally, CR7 was paid €31 million a year for his services.

Ronaldo scored 101 goals over 134 appearances with Juventus, although he also reportedly caused discontent in the dressing room. However you remember his time at the club, there’s no denying that his signing was an iconic moment in Bianconeri history.

What’s next for the Old Lady?

It has now been two seasons without a Serie A trophy for Juventus, so the need for them to strengthen through transfers is evident. Their defence, in particular, is looking shaky after the exit of their club legend, Chiellini.

Anything is possible for the club with Allegri back at the helm, a man who knows exactly how to win. And win a lot.