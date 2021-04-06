The most likely contenders to replace Pirlo at Juve revealed

Despite being a personal favorite of Andrea Agnelli, the Juventus president could be forced to sanction the sacking of Andrea Pirlo if the young manager fails in his next test.

On the heels of a disappointing season, the 41-year-old finds himself on the edge, especially after an underwhelming draw in derby against Torino at the weekend, and a humiliating home loss to Benevento prior to the international break.

The Bianconeri are set to welcome Napoli for the previously postponed fixture from October, and the former midfielder could be shown the door with another defeat.

So who would take charge at Continassa amidst such somber scenario?

Whilst La Repubblica (as translated by Football Italia) reported last week that current assistant manager Igor Tudor would be expected to be appointed as an interim coach for the rest of the season, a bigger name would undoubtedly be at the helm next season.

On the other hand, Sportmediaset believes that Zinedine Zidane is considered to be the dream for the fans of the club, but the management must wait until the end of the season to find out whether or not he will be leaving his post at Real Madrid.

On the other hand, Max Allegri’s return is another valid possibility, especially after his meeting with Agnelli during the weekend.

Another three Italian names are included on the list, with the first being Lazio’s Simone Inzaghi who is well-liked by the club’s hierarchy.

The second one is Atalanta’s architect Gian Piero Gasperini, and the last being former Inter and Roma manager Luciano Spaletti.