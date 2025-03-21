Juventus are reportedly inclined to wait until the end of the season before making a final decision on Thiago Motta’s future, which means the manager will have several upcoming games to prove he is the right man for the job. While the Bianconeri are not entirely pleased with the lack of progress shown by the team this season, they still hold hope that Motta can turn things around before the campaign concludes.

After a strong run that saw the team win five consecutive matches, Juventus has now suffered two consecutive losses, including a humiliating 4-0 home loss to Atalanta. This sharp decline in form has raised concerns within the club, and there are signs that Motta may have lost the dressing room. However, Juventus are still hoping that this is not the case and that he can regain control over the team in the coming weeks.

If the team’s poor form persists after the international break, Juventus could be forced to part ways with Motta. In that eventuality, Il Bianconero reports that Igor Tudor is likely to be appointed as the interim manager for the remainder of the season.

Tudor’s managerial career has seen him spend relatively short periods in his last two roles, but he managed to achieve respectable results during his time at both Olympique Marseille and Lazio. While Juventus are not considering him for a permanent managerial position, the club would bring him in to steady the ship and guide the team to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

Despite Juventus’s desire to keep Motta until the end of the season, there is an increasing belief that Tudor could do well for the team, particularly if they need a quick fix during a turbulent period. His experience with high-profile clubs like Marseille and Lazio could prove invaluable in helping Juventus navigate their current difficulties and ensure they finish the season strongly.