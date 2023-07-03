The most profitable sales pulled off by incoming Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli

In the next few days, Cristiano Giuntoli will finally make his highly-anticipated switch to Juventus. The former Napoli sporting director has recently managed to rescind his contract with the reigning Italian champions.

The Bianconeri fans are surely excited by the imminent arrival of one of the best football directors in the Italian peninsula.

But while the 51-year-old made a name for himself by poaching some of the best talents (the likes of Victor Osimhen, Kim Min-jae and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia), his mastery also includes making crafty sales.

So for a side looking to offload a host of unwanted, high-earning deadwood, Giuntoli couldn’t join Juventus at a better time.

Calciomercato recalled some of the most profitable sales pulled off by the former Napoli executive during his time in the Southern Italian city.

The list begins with Manolo Gabbiadini who left Napoli to join Southampton for 17 million euros. This was only the first of many operations conducted with Premier League clubs.

Kalidou Koulibaly (38 million), Jorginho (57 million) and Allan (24 million) all made the trip across the English channels. While these stars were important figures at the club, Napoli managed to replace them with competent alternatives while registering major profits.

The list of brilliant sales also includes selling former club captain Marek Hamsik to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang for 20 million.

And let’s not forget about Amadou Diawara to Roma for 21 million and Simone Verdi to Torino for 22M.