The most remarkable records set by Andrea Agnelli during his 13-year reign at Juventus

This Wednesday, Gianluca Ferrero will officially assume office as Juventus president, marking the end of Andre Agnelli’s era at the club.

The resigned president led the club towards great heights, but financial and legal crisis spelled the end of his tenure as he resigned from office on November 28.

Nonetheless, the club’s official website paid tribute to the departing chairman by recalling the most remarkable records achieved during his reign.

First of all, Juve’s men squad lifted 19 trophies during Agnelli’s time in charge (nine Scudetto titles, five Coppa Italia trophies and five Italian Super Cups), while the Women’s team collected ten trophies since its founding in 2017.

Between 2011/12 and 2019/20, the Bianconeri won nine consecutive league titles, in what was by far the longest winning dynasty in Italian football history.

During the 2013/14 campaign, Antonio Conte’s men registered 102 points, which remains a record.

Under the guidance of the same manager, Juventus ended the 2011/12 Serie A campaign undefeated. They remain the lone club to achieve this feat in the 20-club league format.

Between October 2016 and December 2017, the Old Lady scored in 44 matches in a row, setting a new Serie record in the process.

Between 2011/12 and 2019/20, Juventus scored 675 Serie A goals, more than any other team over that period.