The negative UCL records registered by Juventus in Lisbon

While the writing has been on the wall for quite some time, the confirmation arrived on Tuesday night: Juventus are officially out of the Champions… in October!

Sadly, the Bianconeri’s European campaign has been a disaster from the very beginning, and now we can only hope to avoid more misery at the hands of Leo Messi and company next Wednesday.

But let’s leave that for next weekend and focus on last night’s defeat at the hands of Benfica.

The Bianconeri were trailing 1-4 before with 20 minutes on the clock, but thankfully managed to creep back into the match by scoring twice, at least ending the match in a less humiliating fashion

According to IlBianconero, Juventus registered some negative records during their outing in Lisbon.

For the first time ever, the Old Lady conceded three goals in the first half of a Champions League fixture.

On another note, the Bianconeri have conceded 11 goals in total form their first five UCL group stage outings. This figure had never gone beyond 10.

Finally, Benfica were extremely close to adding another miserable record to Juve’s books if it wasn’t for their flurry of missed chances.

The source notes that Juventus had only conceded more that four goals in a single UCL match on only one occasions in the past, dating back to October 1958 (7-0 defeat against Wiener Sportclub).