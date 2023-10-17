After failing to find space at Juventus last season, the management sent Matias Soulé on loan to Frosinone.

Eight rounds into the season, the 20-year-old has cemented himself as one of the best revelations in the league.

The winger has already contributed with two goals and an assist and could have grabbed even more, but has been often denied by the post.

Frosinone sporting director Guido Angelozzi is enjoying his club’s brilliant start to the season. He only has words of praise for the young Argentine, comparing him to his compatriot Paulo Dybala.

“Soulè is very talented, he will be the new Dybala,” declared the Canarini director in his interview with TV Play via ilBianconero.

La Joya spent seven years at Juventus and was a great fan favorite at the Allianz Stadium. He won five Scudetto titles and a Serie A MVP award.

Dybala left the club in 2022 as the Juventus management opted against renewing his contract. He joined Roma as a free agent.

Angelozzi also discussed another Juventus youngster who’s currently on loan at Frosinone. Kaio Jorge is yet to feature for the Serie B champions, but the director expects him to shine once he overcomes his physical issues.

“Kaio is fine, he had a small contracture which he has now recovered from,” explains Angelozzi via ilBianconero.

“He was coming off a serious injury and we need to be patient with him. We’re getting him back in shape.

“Soon he’ll have his opportunity and he’ll prove to be a strong player. He has all the attributes of a champion.”