The new Monza coach not carried away by Juventus poor form

The new Monza manager Raffaele Palladino is not getting carried away by Juventus’ poor form when his team faces the Bianconeri tomorrow.

It would be his first game in charge, and it is one of the hardest fixtures to make your managerial debut.

The former winger who played 51 league games for Juventus has spent the last few days working on different ways to stop Juve and hurt them.

He must have watched clips of their recent matches to see how they play.

On current form, Juve should be an easy team to beat, but Palladino is not focused on their current struggles and expects a tough match.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“If Juve had won last Sunday they would be two points from the top, their psychological condition can be conditioned by the classification situation and by injuries, but I’m sure they will come very strong to attack us, we must respond with a strong performance.”

Juve FC Says

With a new manager at the helm, teams usually have extra motivation to earn results, and Monza needs one.

They splashed the cash on several players in the summer and they do not want to be relegated at the end of the term.

Beating Juve could be a catalyst to helping them get away from the relegation zone.