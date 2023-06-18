This summer, Juventus will be looking to enhance their fullback department following the injury of Mattia De Sciglio and Juan Cuadrado’s potential departure.

The Bianconeri are searching the market for the right opportunity while reportedly monitoring three profiles.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Juventus are keeping tabs on Real Madrid duo Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Odriozola, in addition to Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne.

The source claims that La Madama could try to secure the services of one of the two Spaniards on loan from Los Merengues.

Vazquez is a youth product of Real Madrid and one of the club’s oldest servants. The 31-year-old started his playing career as a winger but gradually shifted towards a more defensive role. He currently serves as an understudy for Dani Carvajal.

On the other hand, Odriozola has been an outcast in the Spanish capital, with Carlo Ancelotti scarcely relying on his services.

The 27-year-old impressed during his loan stint at Fiorentina in 2021/22, so who’s already familiar with Italian football. Similar to Vazquez, his current contract expires in 2024.

Finally, Castagne could be on the market following Leicester City’s dramatic relegation from the Premier League to the English championship. The Belgian is 27 and has a contract that runs until 2025.

The Foxes have recently appointed former Juventus midfielder Enzo Maresca as head coach, which could provide a boost for the Bianconeri’s chances of landing the player.