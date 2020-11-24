The next Juventus youth team player that Pirlo will hand debut revealed

Andrea Pirlo’s time as the manager of Juventus has been short, but we can all see what he is trying to do.

One obvious change that we have seen is that the club is going to place more emphasis on younger players.

The former midfielder has already signed the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dejan Klusevski to show that the team is now thinking about the future.

Pirlo has also made the club’s youth team a good outlet for the senior side as he has handed debuts to Manolo Portanova and Gianluca Frabotta.

The latter has already played 7 times for the club this season, while the former has played once.

These players would have served as motivation to other youngsters that are coming through the club’s youth system.

For years, the Bianconeri has relied on signing experienced professionals to help them achieve their goals, but the two mentioned above won’t be the last stars from their under23 side to get first-team chances.

This is because Corriere di Torino via Calciomercato claims that Elia Petrelli has caught the attention of Pirlo.

The attacker has been in fine form for the club’s reserve side and he scored a hattrick recently against Pistoiese in the presence of Pirlo.