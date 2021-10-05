The next six Juventus Serie A games can make or break their season

A team’s season can be defined by their start to a campaign as most of them never recover from poor starts, while some get off to a flyer and become very hard to peg back.

However, when you’re a club that never gives up like Juventus, you always have the chance to turn your season around, something that Juve has done before.

The Bianconeri hit top form just before the international break culminating in a hard-fought one-nil win over local rivals Torino, but their form after the break could be season-defining.

They are now one of the in-form teams in Serie A and will face a test of their title credentials soon.

Their next six games will give them the chance to close the gap on the sides above them in the standings or it could see them fall even further behind.

The Bianconeri restart their campaign after the international break with a visit of Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.

That game is a must-win, firstly because it would help them maintain their momentum from before the break.

Secondly, it would send a clear message to their rivals that they are serious about becoming the top dog in Italy again.

They visit reigning champions, Inter Milan, after the Roma game and the outcome of their fixture against the Giallorossi would affect their confidence ahead of this Derby d’Italia.

Inter has been the biggest challenger to the Bianconeri over the last couple of years and this match gives them the chance to show that losing the title last season will not be repeated.

These two matches and their sixth game back against Lazio are the trickiest tests they will face after the break and winning them will push them closer to the top of the league table.

However, they will also face Sassuolo, Verona and Fiorentina in between these tough matches.

The Green and Blacks remain one of the best clubs in the competition and always thrive as underdogs.

Verona also gave Juve problems last season with the Bianconeri failing to beat them over two games in the league.

Juve has also not beaten Fiorentina in their last two league games and La Viola beat the Bianconeri 3-0 on their last visit to Turin.

None of these matches will be easy for Juve to win and that is why they will test their title credentials like no other games.

If the Bianconeri return from the break and continues winning, then they can be confident of regaining the Scudetto.

However, a poor set of results from these games could see them already out of the title race before the end of the year.

This is a season to rebuild following the arrival of Max Allegri, but even he wants to win the league title and these are the defining games of Juve’s season.