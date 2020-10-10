The next top free agent to join Juventus revealed

Juventus has developed the reputation for signing Europe’s top free agents for some time now.

The Bianconeri has in almost every summer, bagged the top-rated free agent and that doesn’t seem like stopping soon.

As they prepare to land their 10th consecutive league title and to remain the top team in Italy for the next few years, fans can expect even more top players to join them.

This summer has been a year off for the Bianconeri in terms of landing a top free agent and Tuttosport claims that fans can keep an eye on a free agent for next summer.

The report claims that Juve has identified Bayern Munich’s David Alaba as the ideal player to join them as a free agent next year.

The Austrian has won two Champions League among other numerous trophies with the European and German champions.

He has entered the final 8 months of his current deal with them and talks of a new deal haven’t been successful.

The report claims that Juve are monitoring the 28-year old’s situation in Germany and their plan is to sign him in the summer if it becomes clear that he will be leaving the Germans for free.

If Alaba doesn’t reach an agreement with the Bavarians by January, Juve can strike a pre-contract with him.