The next youngster to follow Chiesa and Kulusevski to Juventus revealed

Juventus are expected to continue its focus on signing younger players when the transfer window reopens and the next youngster to join them has been revealed.

The Bianconeri signed Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski in the last summer transfer window.

Both players have done well and their huge potential means they will be valuable assets to the club for years to come.

The Bianconeri are now expected to continue on that path and will look to bring in Manuel Locatelli in the summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.

The midfielder has been one of the best in Italy for some time now as he continues to shine for Sassuolo.

He left Milan for the Black and Green because he needed more playing time to develop his game and he seems to be achieving that.

Juve’s midfield has been poor in this campaign and has to be refreshed when the transfer window reopens.

The likes of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey might be more experienced than Locatelli, but they are not delivering the desired performance and it could cost them their Juventus career when this season ends.

Both midfielders have been linked with teams around Europe and getting them off their wage bill should help Juve sign Locatelli.