Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has had his doping ban reduced to 18 months, meaning he can return to action next year.

The midfielder will be able to start training with the Bianconeri in January and can play again from March, marking a significant victory for him.

Pogba had appealed his initial four-year ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), insisting that he did not knowingly take a performance-enhancing substance.

He has been sidelined since the start of last season and has even lost his shirt number at Juventus, but he is relieved to be able to play football again soon.

Although Pogba is not in Thiago Motta’s plans, he will need to discuss his future with the club. Nevertheless, he is thrilled to have his career back on track.

Reacting to CAS’ judgement that frees him to return to action next year, the midfielder said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The nightmare is finally over. After the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision, I am looking forward to the day when I can follow my dreams again. I have always maintained that I have never knowingly violated the World Anti-Doping Agency rules when I took a medically prescribed nutritional supplement, which does not affect or enhance the performance of male athletes. I play with integrity and, while I must accept that this is a strict liability offence, I want to express my thanks to the judges at the Court of Arbitration for Sport who listened to my explanation.”

Juve FC Says

It is great that Pogba won his battle and has cleared his name, but he is not a player with a future at the club and we should move him on when he becomes eligible.