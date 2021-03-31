The number of teams looking to sign Juventus ace keeps increasing

Paulo Dybala looks set to leave Juventus at the end of this season as his contract situation gives more teams the confidence to target him.

He will be out of a contract at the end of next season and he has ignored Juve’s offer of a new deal so far.

The Argentinean has been presented with a 10m euro per year deal by the Bianconeri, but he wants more money.

The club will attempt to make him another new offer, but it remains unclear if it would meet his demands.

However, entering the last year of his current deal gives him the chance to negotiate in a stronger position than the club because he can talk to a new team from next January.

The biggest European sides have been circling the former Palermo man and Tuttosport via Calciomercato has now released a list of his major suitors.

A move to the Premier League could happen with Manchester United interested in taking him away from Turin.

However, the report adds that the Red Devils aren’t the only team looking to sign him and they will face competition from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.