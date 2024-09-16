With 80 outings to his name, Danilo is the ultimate leader for Juventus in terms of Champions League appearances.

The former Porto, Real Madrid and Man City defender has only collected five minutes of playing time this season.

However, it remains to be seen if Thiago Motta will resort to his massive European experience which is noticeably lacking in the current squad.

As TuttoJuve notes, the Brazilian made 80 appearances in Europe’s elite club competition, including 23 during his time at Juventus.

The club captain’s tally dwarves the rest of the squad. The next in line is Arkadiusz Milik with 23 appearances in the competition.

However, the Pole will be missing through injury, and the same goes for Francisco Conceicao who boasts one of the highest tallies in this regard (15) despite his tender age.

The club’s most “experienced” Champions League players include Weston McKennie with 15, followed by Manuel Locatelli with 12.

Then we have Dusan Vlahovic and Teun Koopmeiners with seven, while Timothy Weah collected five outings during his time with Lille.

Gleison Bremer only made a trio of appearances in the UCL, while Federico Gatti only has two to his name.

Moreover, a host of Juventus players will be making their debuts in the competition this season.

The list includes Douglas Luiz, Juan Cabal, Nico Gonzalez, Michele Di Gregorio, Andrea Cambiaso, in addition to the youngsters Nicolo Savona, Samuel Mbangula, Khephren Thuram, Kenan Yildiz and Vasilije Adzic.

Juventus will play their first match in the tournament tomorrow when they host PSV Eindhoven at the Allianz Stadium.