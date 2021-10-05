The numbers behind Juve’s first seven Serie A matches

To say that Juve’s start of the season was underwhelming would be a huge understatement. The team failed to win a match after four Serie A rounds, drawing twice and losing on another two occasions.

Luckily for the Old Lady, Max Allegri’s men have shown signs of improvements lately, winning their last three league fixtures (albeit in difficulty) at the expense of Spezia, Sampdoria and finally Torino.

A recent report from TuttoJuve shows where the Bianconeri stand amongst the rest of the Serie A sides in various areas.

In attack, Juventus are 8th in the table with 11 goals scored, behind the likes of Bologna (12) and Hellas Verona (15). Inter lead the table in this regard with 22 strikes, meaning that Allegri’s men only scored half the number of goals scored by their arch rivals.

In defense, Juventus are also 8th in this category, having conceded 10 goals since the start of the season, and collecting a lone clean sheet. Napoli possess the best defense in Italy thus far, with only three goals conceded.

The Bianconeri are seventh when it comes to the number of shots since the beginning of the season, and their goalkeepers are also seventh in terms of the number of saves.

Finally, the Old Lady is sixth when it comes to the number of kilometers covered behind Lazio, Venezia, Inter, Empoli and Atalanta.

Therefore, the team has a lot to do in order to improve these figures and subsequently climb its way back back to the top of the table.