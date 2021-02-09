The numbers from the past meetings show a clear advantage for Juve over Inter

Juventus and Inter are set to lock horns once again on Tuesday night.

The Nerazzurri came out as the victors from the first encounter between the two sides this season, when they dominated the Bianconeri to seal a 2-0 league win last month.

Nonetheless, the Old Lady stroke back in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi finals with a 2-1 win away from home last Tuesday.

Andrea Pirlo’s men will enter tonight’s second leg fixture with an important advantage having scored two away goals, but Antonio Conte still has 90 minutes to turn the tide in his favor.

So let’s take a look at the numbers gathered from the previous clashes of the two Italian giants as reported by TuttoJuve.

The stats show that Juventus and Inter played 32 matches against one another in the Coppa Italia. The Bianconeri won 15, lost 10 with 7 games ending in a draw.

In the last two occasions where the rivals had to play two legs, the Old Lady sealed the qualification thanks to penalty shootouts on both occasion – 2003/04 and 2015/16.

The last time the Beneamata managed to win an away match against the Italian champions dates back to November 2012, when they sealed a 3-1 victory with a Diego Milito brace.

On a more worrying note for Conte, his current side has failed to score a single goal at the Allianz stadium in the last six meetings. The last Inter player to score on Juve’s home turf remains Mauro Icardi (on January 2015).

Nonetheless, the Inter tactician will be eager to put these numbers aside and break his club’s taboo in Turin, while Pirlo will be hoping to extend his club’s impressive numbers.