Wojciech Szczesny was the Juventus goalkeeper between 2017 and 2024, when he retired from professional football. The Bianconeri had signed Michele Di Gregorio as his replacement and asked Szczesny to move on. Rather than join another team, the experienced shot-stopper chose to hang up his gloves and step away from the game.

But football had other plans for him. Just weeks after he announced his retirement, Barcelona reached out to offer him a way back into the sport. The Spanish giants needed a reliable and experienced goalkeeper, and Szczesny agreed to come out of retirement and join them. It was a bold decision, but one that has paid off handsomely.

Szczesny proves he still has more to give

Szczesny has impressed since his move to Spain and recently signed a new deal to remain at Barcelona. This extension underlines just how well he has done since returning to the pitch, showing that he still has plenty to offer at the top level. His performances have not gone unnoticed, and some now question whether Juventus made the right call by letting him leave so quickly.

The veteran goalkeeper is thriving at one of the biggest clubs in the world, and his return to the game has given him a fresh lease of life. While many thought his best days were behind him, Szczesny is proving that class is permanent.

Szczesny v Torino (Getty Images)

Szczesny explains the key difference between Juve and Barca

While he enjoys his new life at Barcelona, Szczesny has reflected on his time in Turin and revealed how different things are between the two clubs. Speaking in an interview quoted by Calciomercato, he explained:

“Juventus? Everything was different: the lineup, the defensive organisation, the goals, the obsession with the final result. Every defeat or every mistake weighs differently, but that also applies to the many compliments after a great save.”

He was still in great shape when Juventus chose to move on, and it is no surprise that he is shining at Barcelona. His current form only proves that he still belonged at the top level when Thiago Motta made the call to let him go.