The odds on Gigio Donnarumma arriving at Juventus are shortening

Gigio Donnarumma was strongly linked with a move to Juventus last summer before signing a deal to join Paris Saint-Germain, but bookmakers have made the decision to cut the odds on him now moving from the French capital to the Allianz Stadium.

The Italian was incredible last season for AC Milan before making a real statement with Italy at Euro 2020 where he was crowned Player of the Tournament, but things haven’t gone too swimmingly since.

While he has struggled to hold down to a regular first-team role with Keylor Navas challenging, he has come under scrutiny for a number of displays, and appears to be struggling to settle and find his best form for the French giants.

Those woes came to the fore once again in midweek when his mistakes allowed Real Madrid to come from behind to send his side out of the Champions League at the first knockout round, and with Juventus believed to be following his progress at present, TuttoJuve reports that bookmakers have been forced to cut the odds on him signing for Juve from 20/1 (21.0) down to 12/1 (13.0).

While there could be a little worry about his form in France, I don’t imagine there would be a single Italian or Bianconeri who doubts his credentials, and I believe that we could improve on Wojciech Szczesny personally.

Would you have any doubts about Donnarumma coming to Turin?

