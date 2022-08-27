The official Champions League schedule for Juventus

Following Thursday’s draw, UEFA has now released the full schedule for the Champions League group stage, as published on the governing body’s official website.

For their part, Juventus found themselves pitted in the same group with Paris Saint Germain, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.

While some were hoping for a relatively easy start, the Old Lady’s European campaign is set for a baptism of fire.

On the 6th of September, Juventus will play their first Champions League fixture of the campaign at Le Parc des Princes, hosted by Leo Messi and company.

A week later, the Bianconeri will play hosts for Benfica at the Allianz Stadium, before a double header against Maccabi between 5 and 11 October.

On the 25th of October, Juventus will travel to Lisbon for the return meeting against Benfica, before ending their group stage campaign with a PSG clash at home on the 2nd of November.

The Italians will try to secure one of the two top spots to ensure qualification to the knockout stages of the competition. Here is the full schedule for Juventus:

September 6: PSG (A)

September 14: Benfica (H)

October 5: Maccabi Haifa (H)

October 11: Maccabi Haifa (A)

October 25: Benfica (A)

November 2: PSG (H)