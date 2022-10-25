Gatti
The official Juventus lineup for Benfica clash: Surprising pick at the back

October 25, 2022 - 6:55 pm

This evening, Juventus will try to keep their slim Champions League hopes alive by earning an away victory over Benfica.

The Portuguese had emerged victorious when the two sides met in Turin on Matchday Two, are they currently sit on top of the group alongside PSG with 8 points – five ahead of the Bianconeri.

Almost one hour before kickoff, the Italians have released their starting formation. Max Allegri will maintain the 3-5-2 tactical shape which earned him wins over Empoli and Torino in the club’s last two outings.

Wojciech Szczesny will be between the sticks, while club captain Leonardo Bonucci marshals the backline supported by Danilo and Federico Gatti, who is the surprise pick of the lineup.

The midfield remains intact, with Manuel Locatelli operating in between Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot, while Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic take the wings.

While many were expecting Arkadiusz Milik to start, Moise Kean gets the nod once again alongside Dusan Vlahovic.

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply Steve October 25, 2022 at 8:59 pm

    RIP juve
    Allegri and Agnelli killed you

  • Avatar
    Reply dennis October 25, 2022 at 9:05 pm

    Benfica vs Juventus
    HT Benfica 3 Juventus 1
    FT Benfica ? Juventus 1

    Can you please sack Allegri already?

