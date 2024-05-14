The official Juventus X account unveiled the matchday squad that traveled to Rome to take on Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final tomorrow night.

Max Allegri received a significant boost as club captain Danilo returns to the squad after missing the weekend due to a muscular problem. Alex Sandro is also included after overcoming a similar issue.

Moreover, there were some concerns regarding Kenan Yildiz who sustained a blow to the shoulder on Sunday, but the teenager has apparently managed to shake it off.

On the other hand, Mattia De Scilgio remains out with an injury, while Manuel Locatelli will be dearly missed while he serves a one-match ban.