The official Juventus squad for Monza test – What’s behind Ronaldo’s absence?

After beating Cesena last Saturday, Juventus are preparing to take on Monza in their second friendly match of pre-season. The two sides will meet at the U-Power stadium for the Luigi Berlusconi trophy.

This event was created by Silvio Berlusconi – back from his days at Milan – in the memory of his late father, and the Bianconeri have took part in it on several occasions in the past.

The match will be held this Saturday night, and the Old Lady’s official website released the squad that will make the trip to Monza. Here is the full list.