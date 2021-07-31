The official Juventus squad for Monza test – What’s behind Ronaldo’s absence?

After beating Cesena last Saturday, Juventus are preparing to take on Monza in their second friendly match of pre-season. The two sides will meet at the U-Power stadium for the Luigi Berlusconi trophy.
This event was created by Silvio Berlusconi – back from his days at Milan – in the memory of his late father, and the Bianconeri have took part in it on several occasions in the past.
The match will be held this Saturday night, and the Old Lady’s official website released the squad that will make the trip to Monza. Here is the full list.
Wojciech Szczesny, Mattia Perin, Carlo Pinsoglio, Mattia De Sciglio, Matthijs de Ligt, Luca Pellegrini, Daniele Rugani, Merih Demiral, Radu Dragusin ,Koni De Winter, Albian Hajdari, Aaron Ramsey ,Adrien Rabiot, Nicolò Fagioli, Filippo Ranocchia, Fabio Miretti, Daouda Peeters ,Dejan Kulusevski, Marley Akè, Felix Correia, Matias Soulè, Andrea Brighenti, Alejandro Marques.
Notably missing are first team stars, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie, as well as Alvaro Morata and Rodrigo Bentancur who joined the club’s pre-season yesterday.
According to Calciomercato, CR7 told his manager, Max Allegri, that he still doesn’t feel physically ready for the test, and there’s nothing more to his absence, even if some will try to link it with a move to Paris Saint Germain.
The Portuguese joined up with his teammates on their summer retreat last Monday, and we can expect to see him in the upcoming friendly matches.
