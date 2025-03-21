Juventus currently have several players out on loan, and some of them could be given another opportunity in the squad should Thiago Motta be dismissed. A managerial change may lead to a reassessment of these individuals, potentially allowing them to reintegrate into the team.

Daniele Rugani

While Rugani may not be the most exciting player, his experience and leadership qualities could prove invaluable to the current squad. Juventus have lacked strong leadership on the pitch, and some players do not appear to fully grasp what it means to represent the club.

Should Rugani return from his loan spell at Ajax, he could provide much-needed stability and guidance to a team that requires a stronger sense of identity. Although he may not be expected to start every match, his presence could benefit the squad both on and off the pitch.

Fabio Miretti

Miretti was a favourite of Massimiliano Allegri, and many anticipated that Motta would continue his development. However, the manager opted to send the young midfielder out on loan.

Currently impressing at Genoa, Miretti has demonstrated his potential, and a new Juventus manager may be more inclined to keep him within the squad and provide him with increased opportunities to grow at the club.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Tiago Djaló

Djaló has had an unfortunate time at Juventus. Initially overlooked by Allegri, he found himself similarly out of favour under Motta. Despite his struggles at the club, he has the ability to develop into a valuable defensive asset.

If he continues to perform well at Porto, Juventus’ next manager may recognise his qualities and grant him the chance to prove his worth within the squad.

Filip Kostić

Kostić does not appear to fit into Motta’s tactical approach, which led to his loan departure. However, he remains a talented and direct winger who could still have a role to play at Juventus.

If the club’s next manager prefers a more traditional wide player, Kostić may be given the opportunity to reclaim his place in the squad and contribute effectively to the team’s attacking play.