Juventus have appointed François Modesto as their new technical director as the club continues its restructuring process behind the scenes. The Bianconeri have experienced a turbulent few years, leading to significant changes both at board level and within the squad. Modesto’s arrival signals a clear intention to bring stability and a long-term vision to the club’s operations.

The former Monaco and Olympiacos official has built a reputation for strong recruitment skills and a strategic approach to squad building. His experience in technical roles across European clubs positions him well to take on one of the most pivotal off-field jobs in Turin. Juventus are in the midst of re-establishing themselves as a force in Italian and European football, and Modesto is expected to play a central role in shaping the club’s future direction.

A key role bridging sport and strategy

According to Calciomercato, Modesto has been hired to fill a strategic position, crucial to ensuring a balance between the club’s sporting and managerial aspects. This highlights the importance of his dual responsibility in aligning the club’s transfer strategy with its long-term sporting and financial goals. Juventus are keen to avoid the instability of recent seasons and see Modesto as someone who can work effectively across departments to deliver results.

His remit is likely to include working closely with head coach Igor Tudor and the scouting department to ensure that new signings fit both the tactical system and the broader club philosophy. With Juventus also placing a renewed focus on younger players and more sustainable spending, Modesto’s appointment reflects a wider shift in the club’s approach.

Building for the long term

Modesto’s arrival continues a pattern of Juventus making off-pitch appointments to strengthen the organisation. He follows several recent structural changes aimed at modernising the club’s operations and creating a more unified vision. The Bianconeri will hope that his leadership can bring clarity and cohesion to the technical area, particularly as they look to refresh the squad during this transfer window.

As Juventus prepare for another demanding season, Modesto’s performance in this role will be closely watched. The club needs strong, forward-thinking leadership, and he will be expected to deliver a strategy that supports success both now and in the years to come.