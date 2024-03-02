Rafaela Pimenta, Paul Pogba’s agent, has written an open letter to the Frenchman after he was banned for four years for failing a drug test.

Pogba has been waiting for the verdict after he was suspended for failing a drug test since August.

The midfielder had been training alone and hoping for a light sentence, which meant he would return to action soon.

But he was given the maximum penalty of a four-year disqualification, which he has vowed to fight.

While he waited for his verdict, Pimenta hinted Pogba was only focused on a return to training and playing football again.

She insisted the Frenchman is not considering another career path and he will be back on the pitch.

However, if the four-year ban is upheld, it will mean the end of Pogba’s career, and after the verdict was delivered, Pimenta posted an image of her and the Frenchman on Instagram and captioned it:

“Photo dump with one of my biggest heroes. The one who never gives up. Who stands tall no matter what. Wise beyond his years, clean to the soul. Through thick and thin Paul Pogba.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba is a strong character, and it will not be a surprise if he returns to playing football again as we have known him to do.

We wish him the best of luck in his appeal and will only decide on his future with us when the final verdict has been handed down.