“The others deserve more attention” – Mourinho aims dig at Juventus

Prior to their meeting against Napoli, Juventus were looking upwards in the table, hoping to set ablaze the Scudetto race with a victory over their hosts. But following their humiliating defeat, the Bianconeri are now looking backwards, with a trio of clubs ready to challenge them for a spot in next season’s edition of the Champions League.

At the moment, Max Allegri’s men sit in third place on par with Inter and only one point behind Milan in second place, while Napoli are running away with the lead. However, Lazio, Atalanta and Roma have all collected victories this weekend, reducing the gap with the Old Lady to just three points.

Following the Giallorossi’s victory over Fiorentina, José Mourinho took the opportunity to aim a dig at Juventus and the Milanese giants.

The Roma boss feels that his team has been vastly criticized this season, inviting the observers to pay more attention to the underperforming giants.

“We work hard to improve within our limits,” said the Special One during his post-match press interview via ilBianconero.

“What seems obvious to me is that if we, with this coach and these players, are only four points away from second place and three points from fourth spot.

“So there’s something wrong with the others who have crazy squads. They talk about us, but we’re just three points behind Inter and Juve and four from Milan.

“Either we’re better than what you suggest or the others deserve more attention. We have our limits but we try to improve”.