The pact between Bremer and Torino revealed as Juventus monitor the situation

Next summer, football fans can expect to witness a load of transfer sagas all over Europe, with some of the biggest stars of the sport set to change air.

Nevertheless, the battle for Gleison Bremer’s signature shouldn’t be overlooked at all, as the defender has proven himself to be one of the best in Serie A.

The Torino center back will be looking for a career step-up, but he raised eyebrows by signing a contract extension until 2024 earlier this season.

According to Tuttosport vial JuventusNews24, signing a new deal won’t jeopardize the player’s summer exit.

In fact, the two parties had made a gentlemen agreement. The club asked the Brazilian to extend his contract in order to avoid losing his services for free in 2023.

In return, Torino agreed to allow Bremer to leave should they receive an offer worth 25 million euros next summer.

The source adds that the 25-year-old has a host of suitors, which includes the biggest clubs in the league.

But while Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini is closely monitoring the situation, the report claims that Milan are ahead in the race.

Juve FC say

Signing Bremer for 25 millions would be a great coup for any top club. But despite what the reported pact states, perhaps Torino will have second thoughts about it, as the player’s transfer value has increased as of late.

Moreover, with the biggest clubs in the country all interested in Bremer’s services, a bidding war could ensue, which would automatically raise the price tag.