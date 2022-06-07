The Perfect candidate: Juventus center back edition (Opinion)

In this new series, we’ll try to figure out who is the perfect candidate for Juventus in each playing role that needs strengthening during the summer transfer market.

In the first instalment, we’ll tackle the center back department which took a great hit with the departure of the legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini.

Even if replacing the Italian icon is a complex task, the management must try its best to pick up an appropriate heir.

So let’s showcase the main candidates who are currently linked with a switch to Turin before making the final verdict.

Benoit Badiashile (Monaco)

We start with the youngest option. The 21-year-old is a Monaco youth product who is ready to leave the nest.

If Juventus don’t strike a deal for the Frenchman this summer, they risk being priced out once his value rises, similar to the case of his Monaco teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

Gabriel (Arsenal)

The Brazilian is coming off a solid campaign with Arsenal, and apparently, the Bianconeri are offering the services of his compatriot Arthur Melo in exchange for the 24-year-old defender.

Aymeric Laporte (Man City)

The most recent addition to the list. The 28-year-old appeared on the club’s shortlist as of late, despite the fact that he’s a stalwart at the back for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

The Senegalese will inherit the armband following the departure of Lorenzo Insigne, but Napoli will also have to convince their new captain of extending his stay in southern Italy.

Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina)

Since 2017, the Serbian has been sharpening his tools and is now ready to embark on a new adventure with a higher caliber team. But will it be Juventus?

Verdict

While the list contains some interesting options, some of them sound a bit far-fetched. For instance, Laporte remains key for Guardiola’s plans at City, so the Premier League champions are unlikely to let him leave, unless they receive an astronomical offer.

Moreover, Arsenal have finally found themselves a solid defender, so the chances of parting ways with Gabriel so soon remains slim, despite Mike Arteta’ potential admiration of Arthur.

Although Koulibaly might be the perfect candidate from Juve’s perspective, Napoli would be willing to send him towards any other place rather than selling him to Juventus.

So perhaps Badiashile and Milenkovic are the two most likely options at this point. But while the Frenchman is surely an interesting one for the future, the Serbian would be a bargain with his contract expiring in 2023.

After spending several years in Serie A, the 24-year-old has garnered enough experience under his belt, and a reunion with his compatriot Dusan Vlahovic would lift the two players’ morale.

Even though Fiorentina fans despise the idea of selling yet another star to Juventus, at the end of the day, the Tuscans proved that they’re always willing to conduct business for the right price.